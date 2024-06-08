Four government employees sacked for anti-national activities in J&K

Srinagar, June 8: The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government on Saturday sacked four employees for their involvement in anti-national activities.

Officials said that of the four dismissed employees, two are police Constables, one is a schoolteacher and one is an employee of the Jal Shakti Department.

According to the dismissal order, “The activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and Intelligence agencies as they found them involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the state such as involvement in terror related activities.

“Abdul Rehman Dar, Selection Grade Constable in Police Department, son of Sona Ullah Dar of Larmooh, Tral, District Pulwama, was involved in the commission of offence of not only carrying illegal arms and ammunition from one place to another for their delivery to the terrorists, but also providing camouflage uniform cloth and other material to them, taking undue and criminal advantage of his being a member of the police force.

“Gh. Rasool Bhat, Constable in J&K Police, son of Jawaid Hyder Bhat of Lalgam, Tral, District Pulwama, is also involved in the commission of offence of carrying illegal arms and ammunition from one place to another for delivery to the terrorists.

“As Kote NCO in the Armoury of a district, he was supplying ammunition and weapons to the terrorists for a long time. He was linked to the terrorist ecosystem through a network of OGWs, who have been operating at the behest of terrorist outfits based in Pakistan.

“Shabeer Ahmad Wani, teacher in the Education Department, son of Mohammad Ashraf Wani of Bungam, Damhal Hanjipora, District Kulgam, has been an active member of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), a proscribed separatist association having tangible links with a terrorist organisation.

“He played a substantial role in strengthening JeI and creating a network of people among JeI sympathisers.

“Various FIRs have been registered against him because of his direct involvement in inciting and leading an unlawful assembly of mob instigating rioting and violence in DH Pora, during the 2016 unrest.

“He continues to be a hardcore OGW of banned terror outfits, in particular the HM and his affiliation has perpetually aided terrorist activities in and around Kulgam, collecting information for facilitating attacks, clandestinely.

“Anayatullah Shah Pirzada, Assistant Lineman in the Jal Shakti Department, son of Abdul Rashid Shah Pirzada of Watergam, Rafiabad, District Baramulla, is a terrorist associate/OGW of Al-Badr Mujahideen, a proscribed terror outfit.

“He has worked covertly in a variety of ways to support the agenda of terrorists. He had direct association with dreaded terrorists like Yousuf Baloch and Tameem, who were the Commanders of Al-Badr Mujahideen, operating at different times in Kashmir.

“He has been involved in various FIRs pertaining to the recovery of satellite phone, hand grenades etc communicating with the terrorists of Al-Badr Mujahideen based in Pakistan.”

“The government has adopted a Zero tolerance policy towards anti-national elements who have been taking advantage of being in Government service”, the dismissal order said.

–IANS