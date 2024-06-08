ABVP demands CBI inquiry into NEET-UG exam process and results

Shillong, June 8: Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad(ABVP) demands CBI inquiry into “irregularities” in the conduct of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2024) and to address the questions arising on the examination process and results of NEET-UG 2024.

Irregularities were reported from different parts of the country on the very day of the examination, solvers were caught at different places, and there were also irregularities in the distribution of question papers at some places. ABVP stands with the justified demands of the NEET exam candidates.

“There is grave mistrust among the students about the transparency of this exam conducted for admission to medical institutions. Irregularities in arrangements were also reported from different parts of the country on the day of the NEET-UG exam. It is also evident that the National Testing Agency had not made the necessary preparations for the conduct of the exam,” the ABVP stated.

ABVP’ National General Secretary Yagyawalkya Shukla while addressing a press conference in Surat said, “There is growing mistrust among the aspirants of NEET-UG regarding the results of the examination, to address which a CBI enquiry needs to be conducted to investigate this whole issue and bring the culprits to justice. Many toppers of this year’s NEET-UG examination were from the same centre which has raised a lot of questions on this year’s examination result. A lot of questions have already arisen on the National Testing Agency with regard to the conduct of UGC-NET and other examinations. We strongly believe that the bureaucracy concerned with the conduct of examinations is responsible for the shortcomings that have been highlighted in the conduct of NEET examination.”

Dr. Abhinandan K. Bokriya, national convener of ABVP’s MeDeVision, said that it is extremely sad that there have been cases of students committing suicide after the NEET exam results were declared. Proper action should be taken in this matter so that there is an atmosphere of trust among the students regarding the conduct of the examination.