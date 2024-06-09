Sunday, June 9, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Alia Bhatt amps up her oomph quotient in her bikini top outfit

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, June 9: Actor Alia Bhatt, who will soon be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Jigra’, has made a stylish statement with her latest outfit.

 

On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram and shared several pictures of her new outfit.

 

In the photos, she is seen wearing a beige bikini top with a pink floral design. She paired it with a matching jacket featuring embellished borders and solid beige pants.

 

Alia accessorised minimally and left her hair open.

 

The actress captioned the post: “From not so long ago.”

 

On the work front, Alia also has an untitled film from the YRF spy universe in which she will share the screen with Sharvari.

 

The film is set to feature seven action sequences and is directed by Shiv Rawail, who made his directorial debut with the acclaimed miniseries ‘The Railway Men’, based on the contributions of railway officials during the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. (IANS)

