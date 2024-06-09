‘Pralhad Joshi invited me to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony’: Trinamool MP

Kolkata, June 9: Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandopadhyay, on Sunday, said he received a call from outgoing Union Minister Pralhad Joshi extending an invitation to him to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on Sunday evening.

Talking to media persons in Kolkata before leaving for New Delhi, Bandopadhyay said, “Joshi called me up last night. He requested to attend the swearing-in ceremony. However, our party has decided to not attend the programme. So there is no question of going there.”

When asked why he was going to the national capital, Bandopadhyay said he was going for the registration of the newly-elected party MPs.

“The elected MPs need to undergo a registration process. Today is the last day for it. But the Parliament is open on Sunday for that purpose. That is why I am going to New Delhi. I am not going for the swearing-in ceremony,” Bandopadhyay said.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced her decision to appoint Bandopadhyay once again as the Trinamool Congress Parliamentary party leader in the Lok Sabha.

Claiming that he deserves to be in that position, Bandopadhyay said that he has been leading the Trinamool Congress Parliamentary team since the beginning.

“I am a six-time Parliamentarian. This is a record in itself. So these things are natural for me,” Bandopadhyay said.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister said that the opposition INDIA bloc might stake a claim to form the government at the Centre shortly.

“Today the INDIA bloc has not made any claim (to form the government). But that does not mean that it will not stake a claim in the future. Right now, we have taken a wait-and-watch stand. The country needs change,” she said.

–IANS