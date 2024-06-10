Monday, June 10, 2024
NATIONAL

Australian Consul General visits ASDMA; discusses disaster preparedness

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, June 10: Australian Consul General, Kolkata, Hugh Boylan visited the office of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Monday and held discussions on disaster preparedness and sharing of information on areas of concern and cooperation between Australia and India, related to disaster management and allied sectors.

During the meeting, a team from ASDMA briefed the Australian Consul General with a brief presentation on the activities of ASDMA.

While interacting on Assam’s disaster management systems, Boylan said Australia and India could learn from shared experiences as both countries had faced natural disasters from extreme weather events, including flooding.

Boylan also took note of Australia and India’s international cooperation on building resilience, including the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

ASDMA chief executive officer Gyanendra Dev Tripathi discussed the possibilities of areas to work on mitigation, preparedness and disaster risk reduction in Assam, mainstreaming some of the best practices from Australia.

Notably, the Australian Consul General was accompanied by senior research and visits officer Angelina Nair to ASDMA.

Earlier, Gitanjali Bhattacharyya, secretary, revenue and disaster management department, Assam, welcomed the Consul General and the senior officer of the Consulate to ASDMA aspiring to enhance coordination and collaboration between both the countries in near future.

The meeting was also attended by senior officials of ASDMA.

 

