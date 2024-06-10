Monday, June 10, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Local Trinamool leader shot dead in Bengal’s Murshidabad

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 10: Post-poll violence-related tension was prevailing in the Hariharpara area in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Monday following the killing of a local Trinamool Congress leader in a shootout.

 

The injured local leader, Sanatan Ghosh, who suffered multiple bullet injuries, was shifted to Murshidabad Medical College &amp; Hospital where he was declared dead. His body has been sent for post-mortem.

 

Locals have informed the police that Ghosh, also a local milk trader by profession, was suddenly surrounded by a group of assassins who came in motorcycles shot at him from a close range and escaped.

 

A political slugfest has already started in the locality over the murder. Local Trinamool Congress leader Rocky Sheikh has claimed that Ghosh’s murder was the handiwork of goons backed by the BJP. “Ghosh used to play an important role in the locality on behalf of Trinamool Congress throughout the year, especially as regards public networking and he paid the price for that,” Sheikh claimed.

 

However, the local BJP leadership has claimed the actual reason behind the murder was the long internal rivalry between two factions of the ruling party.

 

Meanwhile, sources from the district police said that some old feud or tension might have prompted the assassination of Ghosh. The cops are now trying to probe whether the old feud was political in nature or personal.

 

However, the additional police superintendent of Murshidabad district police Majid Iqbal Khan has claimed that probably some old-related feud was the main reason behind the murder. “Police are carrying out an investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem,” he said. (IANS)

Previous article
Bangladeshi smuggler killed in BSF firing along Tripura border
Next article
Portfolios to be allotted to ministers today as PM Modi arrives at PMO
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

Facebook hit with fresh user data leak, claim researchers

Shillong, June 10: Cybersecurity researchers have reported an alleged data leak involving at least one lakh users of...
SPORTS

‘What a comeback’: Big B leads celeb cheers for India’s T20 win against Pakistan

Shillong, June 10: Whenever there is a match between India and Pakistan, the entire nation unites to watch.     Many...
News Alert

After terrorists kill 9 pilgrims in J&K’s Reasi, security forces launch search operation to nab terrorists

Shillong, June 10: Police said on Monday that a massive manhunt has been launched to nab the terrorists...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Priyanka shares glimpses of her Sunday Beach Day with daughter Malti Marie

Shillong, June 10: Actress Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti Marie are spending precious time together at the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Facebook hit with fresh user data leak, claim researchers

Technology 0
Shillong, June 10: Cybersecurity researchers have reported an alleged...

‘What a comeback’: Big B leads celeb cheers for India’s T20 win against Pakistan

SPORTS 0
Shillong, June 10: Whenever there is a match between...

After terrorists kill 9 pilgrims in J&K’s Reasi, security forces launch search operation to nab terrorists

News Alert 0
Shillong, June 10: Police said on Monday that a...
Load more

Popular news

Facebook hit with fresh user data leak, claim researchers

Technology 0
Shillong, June 10: Cybersecurity researchers have reported an alleged...

‘What a comeback’: Big B leads celeb cheers for India’s T20 win against Pakistan

SPORTS 0
Shillong, June 10: Whenever there is a match between...

After terrorists kill 9 pilgrims in J&K’s Reasi, security forces launch search operation to nab terrorists

News Alert 0
Shillong, June 10: Police said on Monday that a...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img