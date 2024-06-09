Sunday, June 9, 2024
Bangladeshi smuggler killed in BSF firing along Tripura border

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, June 9:  A Bangladeshi smuggler was killed when BSF troopers opened fire after being surrounded by a gang along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura’s Sepahijala district on Sunday, officials said.

 

BSF officials said that during routine patrolling at Kalamchera along the India-Bangladesh border, the Indian border guards challenged a group of men, who were trying to smuggle goods from the Indian side, but did not pay any heed and instead, got aggressive and tried to encircle a BSF personnel with an intent to assault him and snatch his personal weapon.

 

Sensing imminent danger to life and government property, the BSF trooper fired one round from his PAG (pump action gun) in self-defence, then a brief scuffle ensued during which constable Rajeev Kumar, sensing a threat to his life and weapon, was compelled to fire one round from his INSAS rifle, leaving a Bangladeshi smuggler, identified as Anwar Hussain, 35, dead, at a point about 150 yards inside the Indian territory.

 

Hussain is a resident of Mirpur in Bangladesh’s Comilla district.

 

A BSF spokesman said that a similar incident occurred on June 2 in the same area where the same Bangladeshi smuggler brutally assaulted a BSF constable, attempted to drag him towards the Bangladesh side, and also snatched his personal weapon (PAG) and radio set.

 

The BSF remains firmly committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Bangladesh border and continues to work closely with Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) for this purpose, as per an official statement. (IANS)

Four government employees sacked for anti-national activities in J&K
