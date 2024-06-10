Monday, June 10, 2024
NATIONAL

PM Modi arrives at PMO, all eyes on portfolio distribution

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, June 10: After taking oath for the third consecutive time as the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi reached the Prime Minister’s Office at South Block on Monday.

All eyes are now on the portfolio distribution.

The new Cabinet includes 30 Cabinet Ministers, five Ministers of State with Independent Charge, and 36 Ministers of State.

The first Cabinet meeting of new ministers is likely to be held later in the day, said sources.

On Sunday evening, PM Modi took the oath of office along with 71 ministers in a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to the PM and other ministers.

After taking oath PM Modi posted on X that he looks forward to serving 140 crore Indians and working with the Council of Ministers to take India to new heights of progress.

He also said,”…This team of Ministers is a great blend of youth and experience, and we will leave no stone unturned in improving the lives of people…”

PM Modi is the second Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to serve three consecutive terms.

–IANS

 

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

