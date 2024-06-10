Monday, June 10, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Two die, one missing after flash flood hits Sikkim village

Gangtok, June 10: In Majua village in Namchi district of Sikkim, torrential rains on Monday morning caused a flash flood that resulted in deaths of at least two people and damaged several dwellings, officials said.

Moreover, one person went missing and the efforts to trace him are still on after the flash flood hit the village.

According to an official, the incident happened about 53 kilometres from Gangtok in the Yangang area on Monday morning.

In addition to two fatalities, a woman suffered critical injuries and one person went missing when the flash flood struck the village at approximately 6 a.m. earlier in the morning.

The woman who was injured has been sent urgently to Singtam district hospital.

A district official said that damage has also been done to at least seven houses. He added that villagers and police officers are assisting the state’s emergency management teams in conducting rescue operations at the location.

Meanwhile, Prem Singh Tamang, who is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Sikkim for the second consecutive term on Monday, has taken stock of the situation.

–IANS

