Monday, June 10, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

BJP is not static, it’s like flowing water, says Union MoS V Somanna

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Bengaluru, June 10: Senior BJP leader from Karnataka, V Somanna, who was sworn in as the Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet, stated on Monday that the BJP as a party, is not static and is like flowing water.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi, Somanna made the statement while commenting on his selection to the Union Cabinet, which surprised state political corridors.

The statement has assumed importance in Karnataka’s political circles as Somanna, who had to overcome rivalry with former Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa, made it to Prime Minister Modi’s Cabinet.

Somanna was preferred over senior Lingayat leaders, former CMs Basavaraj Bommai and Jagadish Shettar. Both had got the CM’s post with the support of Yediyurappa.

“They (BJP party leadership) know how to get work done. After I joined the BJP in 2008-2009, I was given the responsibility of eight bye-elections. Barring one, all seats were won. The party is like a mother,” he maintained.

“After getting a call from the Prime Minister’s Office about being shortlisted for the Cabinet, the first thing I did was thank Lord Ganesh.

“I also remembered the people of Tumakuru and the voters who supported me, and I spoke to my gurus,” he stated.

Somanna further shared, “After the swearing-in ceremony, PM Modi told me to achieve something and work hard along with the officers and there should be no confusion or misunderstandings for any reason. He asked me to try to understand the issues and work towards completing the tasks.”

“He also asked me to stay in New Delhi for four days a week,” Somanna claimed.

“Prime Minister Modi advised me that if I have any confusion, I should consult senior ministers and also meet him. The NDA commands respect in the state, and it needs to be increased,” he said.

When asked which portfolio he was interested in, Somanna said, “All ministries are unique in terms of their own policies and programmes. I want to do good for the people.”

“I will visit Karnataka tomorrow or the day after. I have to meet the leaders in New Delhi,” he stated.

–IANS

 

Previous article
Two die, one missing after flash flood hits Sikkim village
Next article
Equity mutual funds hit record Rs 34,697 crore in May, all eyes on govt’s 100-day action plan
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

Equity mutual funds hit record Rs 34,697 crore in May, all eyes on govt’s 100-day action plan

  Mumbai, June 10: Equity mutual fund inflows reached a record Rs 34,697 crore in May, an 83.42 per...
NATIONAL

Two die, one missing after flash flood hits Sikkim village

  Gangtok, June 10: In Majua village in Namchi district of Sikkim, torrential rains on Monday morning caused a...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Bhumi Pednekar reveals her ‘Daldal’ character is a super achiever, glass-ceiling breaker

  Mumbai, June 10: Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who will be seen in the web series 'Daldal', has opened up...
NATIONAL

SC orders AAP to vacate by August 10 its office encroaching on Delhi HC’s land

  New Delhi, June 10: Giving a last opportunity to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Supreme Court on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Equity mutual funds hit record Rs 34,697 crore in May, all eyes on govt’s 100-day action plan

Business 0
  Mumbai, June 10: Equity mutual fund inflows reached a...

Two die, one missing after flash flood hits Sikkim village

NATIONAL 0
  Gangtok, June 10: In Majua village in Namchi district...

Bhumi Pednekar reveals her ‘Daldal’ character is a super achiever, glass-ceiling breaker

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
  Mumbai, June 10: Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who will be...
Load more

Popular news

Equity mutual funds hit record Rs 34,697 crore in May, all eyes on govt’s 100-day action plan

Business 0
  Mumbai, June 10: Equity mutual fund inflows reached a...

Two die, one missing after flash flood hits Sikkim village

NATIONAL 0
  Gangtok, June 10: In Majua village in Namchi district...

Bhumi Pednekar reveals her ‘Daldal’ character is a super achiever, glass-ceiling breaker

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
  Mumbai, June 10: Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who will be...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img