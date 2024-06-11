Congress slams NPP for taunt on new MPs

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 10: The Congress on Monday slammed the National People’s Party (NPP) for taunting the two newly-elected MPs with remarks that they will sit in the Opposition and unlikely be able to bring in any development to the state.

“I think they are talking about themselves. I am Saleng, not Rakkam, so I am totally different. My character and conscience are totally different from his. I performed earlier and I will perform even now. I am not scared to stay in the Opposition unlike them,” Congress’ Tura MP Saleng A Sangma said.

Earlier, NPP leader and Cabinet Minister Rakkam A Sangma had stated that while the expectations of the public run high, both the Shillong and the Tura MPs will sit in the Opposition and it is difficult to say whether they will be able to bring in development to the state.

He had also stated that the failure of the duo to deliver might result in their rejection by those who voted for them.

Countering him, Saleng said, “I don’t think this will be the first time for me to sit in the Opposition. I was in the Opposition for five years as an independent. I was alone the last time. This time, we are a team. I don’t see much of a problem.”

He said former Tura MP Agatha Sangma of the NPP, whom he defeated, never spoke a single word in the Parliament on the demand for the implementation of inner line permit in the state other than submitting a representation to the Minister concerned.

“It (ILP issue) was taken up by Vincent Pala (former Shillong MP), not Agatha,” Saleng said.

Talking about his victory, he said, “There was no agenda. It was the truth that we spoke. We talked about the Manipur issue, minority issue and about things happening in and around besides the negligence of the state government and the then MP.”

“We did not make any promises or come up with any agenda. We will be watchful how they try to bulldoze the Christian community, the minorities and other sections within and outside the state,” he added.

Asked if his victory will impact the NPP in Garo Hills, he said, “It is the people’s choice and one cannot say what people would want tomorrow…”