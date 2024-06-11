Govt seeks public views on communication policy draft

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 10: The Meghalaya government has released the draft Meghalaya Public Communication Policy (MPCP) for public review and feedback in a bid to enhance transparency, accountability, and trust between the government and its citizens through effective communication.

In an era dominated by fast-paced information exchange, the MPCP is designed to ensure clear and consistent communication.

The policy emphasises accessibility and responsiveness, aiming to empower citizens and promote active involvement in governance.

It also focuses on combating misinformation and disinformation, providing citizens with accurate information for informed decision-making and democratic participation. The policy outlines proactive measures to manage crises and foster lasting trust and cooperation with the people of Meghalaya. It commits to open dialogue, responsible use of social media, and inclusive governance, paving the way for a resilient and dynamic future for the state.

The government has asked all stakeholders, including media persons, citizens, and societal organisations, to provide their valuable inputs and suggestions on the draft policy via email at [email protected], within June 24, 2024.