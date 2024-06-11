Tuesday, June 11, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Govt seeks public views on communication policy draft

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 10: The Meghalaya government has released the draft Meghalaya Public Communication Policy (MPCP) for public review and feedback in a bid to enhance transparency, accountability, and trust between the government and its citizens through effective communication.
In an era dominated by fast-paced information exchange, the MPCP is designed to ensure clear and consistent communication.
The policy emphasises accessibility and responsiveness, aiming to empower citizens and promote active involvement in governance.
It also focuses on combating misinformation and disinformation, providing citizens with accurate information for informed decision-making and democratic participation. The policy outlines proactive measures to manage crises and foster lasting trust and cooperation with the people of Meghalaya. It commits to open dialogue, responsible use of social media, and inclusive governance, paving the way for a resilient and dynamic future for the state.
The government has asked all stakeholders, including media persons, citizens, and societal organisations, to provide their valuable inputs and suggestions on the draft policy via email at [email protected], within June 24, 2024.

Previous article
Groups move expert panel, call for status quo on quota policy
Next article
Congress slams NPP for taunt on new MPs
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Modi signals continuity with portfolio decision

Key ministers unchanged; Nadda gets back Health Ministry NEW DELHI, June 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday signalled...
MEGHALAYA

Plaint against EKH SP for ‘misconduct’

A group of cops led by the SP intended to forcibly remove Bindas Syiem from her protest site under...
MEGHALAYA

Doctors monitoring health of woman on fast for road

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 10: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Monday said Bindas Syiem, on hunger strike...
NATIONAL

George Kurian lone Christian MP in NDA’s Union Ministry

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, June 10: The BJP-led NDA 3.0 Government has roped in BJP’s senior Christian face from Kerala, George...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Modi signals continuity with portfolio decision

MEGHALAYA 0
Key ministers unchanged; Nadda gets back Health Ministry NEW DELHI,...

Plaint against EKH SP for ‘misconduct’

MEGHALAYA 0
A group of cops led by the SP intended...

Doctors monitoring health of woman on fast for road

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 10: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone...
Load more

Popular news

Modi signals continuity with portfolio decision

MEGHALAYA 0
Key ministers unchanged; Nadda gets back Health Ministry NEW DELHI,...

Plaint against EKH SP for ‘misconduct’

MEGHALAYA 0
A group of cops led by the SP intended...

Doctors monitoring health of woman on fast for road

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 10: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img