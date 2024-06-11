Tuesday, June 11, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

George Kurian lone Christian MP in NDA’s Union Ministry

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, June 10: The BJP-led NDA 3.0 Government has roped in BJP’s senior Christian face from Kerala, George Kurian, as a surprise entry into the Union Council of Ministers as the lone representative from that community.
Kurian earlier served as the vice-chairman of the National Commission for Minorities and is currently the vice president of the BJP Kerala unit. His induction into the Council of Ministers is seen as another bid by the BJP to get closer to the Christian community.
Kurian, who received a surprise call to the oath-taking ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, has also been given multiple responsibilities. He will be the Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs and Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.
He contested the 2016 state assembly polls and has served as a member of the BJP’s national executive committee. He was also a vice-president of Yuva Morcha. (Agencies)

Previous article
K Ram Mohan Naidu youngest, Jitan Ram Manjhi oldest ministers
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Modi signals continuity with portfolio decision

Key ministers unchanged; Nadda gets back Health Ministry NEW DELHI, June 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday signalled...
MEGHALAYA

Plaint against EKH SP for ‘misconduct’

A group of cops led by the SP intended to forcibly remove Bindas Syiem from her protest site under...
MEGHALAYA

Doctors monitoring health of woman on fast for road

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 10: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Monday said Bindas Syiem, on hunger strike...
MEGHALAYA

Saleng calls Himanta ‘mentally unsound’

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 10: Congress MP-elect from Tura constituency, Saleng A. Sangma on Monday called Assam Chief...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Modi signals continuity with portfolio decision

MEGHALAYA 0
Key ministers unchanged; Nadda gets back Health Ministry NEW DELHI,...

Plaint against EKH SP for ‘misconduct’

MEGHALAYA 0
A group of cops led by the SP intended...

Doctors monitoring health of woman on fast for road

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 10: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone...
Load more

Popular news

Modi signals continuity with portfolio decision

MEGHALAYA 0
Key ministers unchanged; Nadda gets back Health Ministry NEW DELHI,...

Plaint against EKH SP for ‘misconduct’

MEGHALAYA 0
A group of cops led by the SP intended...

Doctors monitoring health of woman on fast for road

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 10: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img