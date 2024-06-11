Tuesday, June 11, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Mumbai Airport increases eGates from 24 to 68, highest in India

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Mumbai, June 11: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has increased the terminal entry points (eGates) from 24 to 68, the highest number of such eGates at kerbside/landside in the country, an official said here on Tuesday.

This will enhance the CSMIA’s processing capacity to 7,440 passengers per hour at Terminal 2 and 2,160 at Terminal 1, which is triple its current capacity, drastically reducing the waiting time to less than one minute at the kerbside.

The new initiative expanding its cutting-edge digital gateway programme will improve the travel experience for both DigiYatra and non-DigiYatra passengers at CSMIA.

“By increasing the number of eGates and integrating advanced biometric systems, we are committed to ensuring swift, secure and seamless travel for all our passengers,” said the spokesperson, on the expansion of its DigiYatra facility.

The CSMIA’s Digital Gateway combines the benefits of technology, process excellence, big data analytics and design thinking to deliver an exemplary passenger experience.

Here, the number of terminal entry points has surged from 24 to 68, achieved solely through advanced technology without any need for any major civil works.

The Digital Gateway at T2 now provides for 28 dedicated DigiYatra e-gates alongside 28 dedicated non-DigiYatra e-gates.

Additionally, Terminal 1 (T1) features 6 dedicated DigiYatra e-gates and 6 non-DigiYatra e-gates, further enhancing the airport’s overall capacity and passenger experience.

Besides, an additional 118 e-gates are being deployed at the pre-embarkation security check area at T2 to further simplify passenger movements, said the spokesperson.

–IANS

 

Previous article
‘Developmental vows’: Will Bihar change after getting 8 ministerial berths in Modi 3.0
Next article
Singapore Airlines compensates passengers after turbulence incident
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Bindas Syiem breaks fast

Shillong, June 11: Bindas Syiem, broke her fast on the sixth day following the reassurance by the Deputy...
NATIONAL

AAP slams NDA govt over induction of Manjhi in Cabinet, cites his insulting remarks on Lord Ram

  New Delhi, June 11: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday trained its guns at the NDA government...
News Alert

HC asks Assam CS to file affidavit on disbursement of funds

Guwahati, June 11: The Gauhati High Court has directed the chief secretary of Assam to file an affidavit...
NATIONAL

Heavy security arrangement ahead of Mata Kheer Bhawani festival in Kashmir

Srinagar, June 11:  Extensive security arrangements have been made for the annual festival at Mata Kheer Bhawani temple...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Bindas Syiem breaks fast

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, June 11: Bindas Syiem, broke her fast on...

AAP slams NDA govt over induction of Manjhi in Cabinet, cites his insulting remarks on Lord Ram

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 11: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)...

HC asks Assam CS to file affidavit on disbursement of funds

News Alert 0
Guwahati, June 11: The Gauhati High Court has directed...
Load more

Popular news

Bindas Syiem breaks fast

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, June 11: Bindas Syiem, broke her fast on...

AAP slams NDA govt over induction of Manjhi in Cabinet, cites his insulting remarks on Lord Ram

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 11: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)...

HC asks Assam CS to file affidavit on disbursement of funds

News Alert 0
Guwahati, June 11: The Gauhati High Court has directed...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img