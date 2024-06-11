Mumbai Airport increases eGates from 24 to 68, highest in India

Mumbai, June 11: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has increased the terminal entry points (eGates) from 24 to 68, the highest number of such eGates at kerbside/landside in the country, an official said here on Tuesday.

This will enhance the CSMIA’s processing capacity to 7,440 passengers per hour at Terminal 2 and 2,160 at Terminal 1, which is triple its current capacity, drastically reducing the waiting time to less than one minute at the kerbside.

The new initiative expanding its cutting-edge digital gateway programme will improve the travel experience for both DigiYatra and non-DigiYatra passengers at CSMIA.

“By increasing the number of eGates and integrating advanced biometric systems, we are committed to ensuring swift, secure and seamless travel for all our passengers,” said the spokesperson, on the expansion of its DigiYatra facility.

The CSMIA’s Digital Gateway combines the benefits of technology, process excellence, big data analytics and design thinking to deliver an exemplary passenger experience.

Here, the number of terminal entry points has surged from 24 to 68, achieved solely through advanced technology without any need for any major civil works.

The Digital Gateway at T2 now provides for 28 dedicated DigiYatra e-gates alongside 28 dedicated non-DigiYatra e-gates.

Additionally, Terminal 1 (T1) features 6 dedicated DigiYatra e-gates and 6 non-DigiYatra e-gates, further enhancing the airport’s overall capacity and passenger experience.

Besides, an additional 118 e-gates are being deployed at the pre-embarkation security check area at T2 to further simplify passenger movements, said the spokesperson.

–IANS