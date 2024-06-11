Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Singapore Airlines compensates passengers after turbulence incident

By: Agencies

Bangkok, June 11: Singapore Airlines has offered compensation to passengers who suffered injuries during a flight that hit major turbulence last month.

A 73-year-old man died of a suspected heart attack, and more than 50 others were injured in severe turbulence during a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore on May 20.

The Boeing 777-300ER plane carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members plummeted almost 1,800 metres over the west coast of Myanmar and had to be diverted to Bangkok for an emergency landing.

“Singapore Airlines (SIA) deeply apologises to all passengers for the traumatic experience on board flight SQ321 on 20 May 2024,” the airline said in a statement published on Facebook on Tuesday.

The airline confirmed that compensation will be offered to passengers.

“For passengers who sustained minor injuries from the incident, we have offered US$10,000 in compensation,” the carrier wrote.

“For those who sustained more serious injuries from the incident, we have invited them to discuss a compensation offer to meet each of their specific circumstances when they feel well and ready to do so.”

The airline will offer an advance payment of $25,000 to passengers who have been medically assessed and determined to have sustained serious injuries requiring long-term medical care and are requesting financial assistance to address their immediate needs.

Additionally, the airline said it offered a full refund of the airfare to all passengers who were on flight SQ321, including those who did not suffer injuries and that all passengers were provided $1,000 to cover their immediate expenses in Bangkok.

“All passengers will also receive delay compensation in accordance with the relevant European Union or United Kingdom regulations.”

The airline said it has also covered the medical expenses of injured passengers and arranged for their family members and loved ones to fly to Bangkok upon request.

IANS

 

