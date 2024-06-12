Wednesday, June 12, 2024
MEGHALAYANews AlertSPORTS

47 Meghalaya State FIDE Rating Chess Championship 2024 held in Tura

Tura, June 12: The 47th Meghalaya State FIDE Rated Chess Championship 2024 is currently underway at Wangala Hall, Asanang near Tura, West Garo Hills District from June 12 to 15.

The tournament was organized by the Garo Hills Chess Association (GHCA) under the aegis of Meghalaya Chess Association, Shillong in collaboration with the District Administration, West Garo Hills, District Sports Office, Tura, and sponsored by Hub News, Simsang Chi, Marak Pavers, Prime Alternative and others.

The State FIDE Rated Chess Championship will be conducted by Th Biju Singh, Deputy Chief Arbiter, Arun Singh and Technical Arbiter Gulap Gogoi.

In his opening remark TH Biju Singh, the International Arbiter and Chief Arbiter of the State FIDE Rating Chess Championship explained in detail about the rules and regulations of the game to be followed during the tournament.

It may be mentioned that altogether six Rated players from each districts of the State are participating in this tournament who will then represent the State in the upcoming  National Level Tournaments.

 

Rongjeng NGOs, residents resolve to continue protest against bonded warehouse near school
Garo groups rally seeking justice for rape victims in SWKH
