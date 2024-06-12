Wednesday, June 12, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Garo groups rally seeking justice for rape victims in SWKH

Tura, June 12: Combined Garo organizations from South West Khasi Hills on Wednesday held a meeting cum rally to demand justice for the four minor victims who were allegedly raped by a group of men on June 7, as well as to seek action from the police against the culprits responsible for the heinous crime.

Organizations like the GSU, All Khasi Hills A’chik Federation (AKHAF), AHAM and the Women’s Organization while condemning the incident expressed dismay alleging that necessary action has not been forthcoming from the police with regard to the incident. The organizations in the meeting resolved to resort to a strong course of action if the culprits are not arrested by Thursday.

“The four minor victims were taken away by the group of men on the pretext of attending a birthday party and later gang raped. We strongly condemn the heinous and despicable act and urge police to act and arrest the culprits. If no action is taken, we will take our own course of action,” GSU Vice President, Tengku Marak said.

 AKHAF General Secretary Manuwel Marak and AHAM President Cromwell Sangma both of whom spoke during the meeting also expressed the same views while strongly demanding action from the police against the culprits.

 The alleged rape of the four minor girls had taken place on June 7 under the jurisdiction of the Nonghyllam Police Station. The incident came to light after the victims went missing and revealed what had happened to their family members only a day after.

47 Meghalaya State FIDE Rating Chess Championship 2024 held in Tura
