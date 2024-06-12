Campaign aims to address child health issues

SHILLONG, June 11: The Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) has announced the launch of “IAP Ki Baat, Community Ke Saath” campaign, aimed at addressing critical issues in child health.

Aligned with the objectives outlined in the Presidential Action Plan for 2024 and 2025, this initiative seeks to engage communities and disseminate crucial information on child health over a two-year period. By focusing on topics including obesity, measles, autism, Down syndrome, and thalassemia, the IAP aims to ensure accessible and relevant information for all, thereby contributing to enhanced societal well-being.