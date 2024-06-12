Wednesday, June 12, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Campaign aims to address child health issues

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, June 11: The Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) has announced the launch of “IAP Ki Baat, Community Ke Saath” campaign, aimed at addressing critical issues in child health.
Aligned with the objectives outlined in the Presidential Action Plan for 2024 and 2025, this initiative seeks to engage communities and disseminate crucial information on child health over a two-year period. By focusing on topics including obesity, measles, autism, Down syndrome, and thalassemia, the IAP aims to ensure accessible and relevant information for all, thereby contributing to enhanced societal well-being.

Previous article
Conrad grateful over release of tax devolution
Next article
Eastern Command Children Adventure Camp concludes
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Police bust HNLC sleeper cell in Ri-Bhoi, three held

NONGPOH, June 11: In a significant breakthrough, Ri-Bhoi Police has successfully dismantled a sleeper cell of the banned...
MEGHALAYA

New Assembly building to sport dome by Aug

SHILLONG, June 11: The dome portion of the under-construction Meghalaya Legislative Assembly building in New Shillong Township will...
MEGHALAYA

NPP to try to win back lost voters

SHILLONG, June 11: After the setback in the Tura seat in the Lok Sabha elections, the National People’s...
MEGHALAYA

Govt promises road, woman ends hunger strike

SHILLONG, June 11: Bindas Syiem ended her six-day hunger strike on Tuesday after Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Police bust HNLC sleeper cell in Ri-Bhoi, three held

MEGHALAYA 0
NONGPOH, June 11: In a significant breakthrough, Ri-Bhoi Police...

New Assembly building to sport dome by Aug

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 11: The dome portion of the under-construction...

NPP to try to win back lost voters

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 11: After the setback in the Tura...
Load more

Popular news

Police bust HNLC sleeper cell in Ri-Bhoi, three held

MEGHALAYA 0
NONGPOH, June 11: In a significant breakthrough, Ri-Bhoi Police...

New Assembly building to sport dome by Aug

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 11: The dome portion of the under-construction...

NPP to try to win back lost voters

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 11: After the setback in the Tura...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img