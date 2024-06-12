Eastern Command Children Adventure Camp concludes

SHILLONG, June 11: The Eastern Command Children Adventure Camp, which commenced on June 3 here, culminated on Sunday. During the course of the camp, the children visited several places of interest and participated in numerous sports and adventure activities. These included rock climbing, indoor shooting, basketball, volleyball, boxing, wushu, run for fun, yoga, tent pitching and team building games.

A tree plantation drive was also organised to create awareness and foster a sense of responsibility towards nature. The children benefitted towards building self confidence, social skills, team work, leadership skills and physical fitness.

The camp concluded with a grand cultural evening followed by camp fire. The adventure camp provided a source of thrill and surprise for children participating in the camp.