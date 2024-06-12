Wednesday, June 12, 2024
NCERT books approved for Class XI students : Rakkam Sangma

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 12: In response to report in The Shillong Times  over the delayed syllabus distribution for Class 11 Arts students, the Education Minister, Rakkam Sangma confirmed the approval of the NCERT textbook for the current academic year. The announcement follows the issuance of the syllabus for Classes 11 and 12 Arts stream on June 10.

Addressing the issue, the Education Minister stated, “For Class 11 this year, we have approved to go with the NCERT textbook. On the 10th of June, we have already issued a syllabus for Class 11 and 12 Arts stream.”

The minister acknowledged that the process is ongoing and assured that necessary steps are being taken to expedite the distribution. “The file is on process, and we had a meeting with them,” the minister added.

The confirmation comes amid rising concerns from students and parents about the availability of the syllabus and textbooks for the new academic year.

Govt trying to get PET CT Scan device soon : Ampareen
NCP bats for reservation for Muslim community in education in Maharashtra
