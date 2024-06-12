Govt trying to get PET CT Scan device soon : Ampareen

Shillong, June 12 : MeghHealth Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh on Wednesday said that the state government is trying its best to get hold of the PET CT Scan which helps detect cancer cells in the body.

“What we are going to do right now is see if such a facility can be immediately installed in our hospitals, and if we have the expertise and space to do it,” she said.

Lyngdoh further added that she will seek an appointment with the Central Health Ministry.

“Having seen the formation of the new government, we need to operationalise the cancer wing in NEIGHRIMS,” she said.

Further, Dr Anisha Mawlong, Head of Oncology Department, Civil Hospital, said that there are specialists needed if the state does get a PET CT scan, including a nuclear medicine specialist, a technician among others.