Today in City

Civil Hospital Shillong and State Cancer Society of Meghalaya will organise the National Cancer Survivors Day Programme at DAE-Civil Hospital Cancer Wing, Civil Hospital Shillong from 10:30 AM.

A programme to launch ‘India Reads Movement’, organized by the Department of TESOL, Sankardev College in collaboration with ELTAI, Meghalaya, and Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan-SEMAM, Meghalaya, will be held at the Directorate of Educational Research and Training (DERT Annexe), Malki, Shillong, at 1.30 pm. Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma will be the chief guest of the programme.

