Wednesday, June 12, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Transport dept sensitises drivers about accessible transportation

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, June 11: In a significant step towards inclusive public transportation, an awareness programme was organised at Soso Tham Auditorium by the Transport Department on Tuesday.
The event, aimed at sensitising drivers about accessible transportation for persons with disabilities, was attended by numerous drivers, heads of various drivers’ associations, and several specially-abled individuals from various societies.
The programme had SB Marak, Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) as the chief guest, and A Tyngkan, Assistant Commissioner of Transport, Meghalaya as the guest of honour.
In her address, Marak highlighted the recent measures taken to enhance public transport accessibility for persons with disabilities.
“A notification has been sent to all District Transport Officers (DTOs) mandating a 50% concession on fares for persons with disabilities in all public transport vehicles. This concession is contingent upon the presentation of a ‘unique disability card’,” she stated. She further highlighted the ongoing efforts to introduce ramps in public transport to facilitate easy access.
Tyngkan echoed the call for empathy and responsibility among drivers. “We urge drivers to understand and support our beloved friends with disabilities. Do not fear the police; you are performing a commendable service,” he remarked.
Elbina Wahlang, a teacher at the School and Centre for Hearing Handicapped Children, provided interpretation services during the event, ensuring effective communication for attendees with hearing impairments.
A guest speaker representing the drivers’ association candidly acknowledged past shortcomings.
“In the name of greed, we ignore our moral responsibilities,” he admitted, calling for a change in attitude among his peers.
The program also featured testimonies from individuals affected by transportation challenges. A representative from the Blind Lead Trust Organization shared her experiences of facing inequality and urged drivers, particularly bus conductors, to respect the two-seat reserved seating and 50 percent fare concessions for the specially-abled.
The event saw the participation of key figures such as the DTO of East Khasi Hills, the President of East Khasi Hills Local Taxi Welfare Association, and the President of Khasi Jaintia Tourist Maxi Cab Association, among others.
It may be mentioned that two NGO’s representing specially-abled individuals had approached the DGP in her first open-house to sensitise traffic police-men and drivers of public transportation.

Previous article
112 posts in Health dept filled sans advert or interview: RTI
Next article
Today in City
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

IMD equipment falls from sky in EKH village

SHILLONG, June 11: Residents of Mawlum Diengiei village in East Khasi Hills received a surprise recently when a...
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Lack of transparency in MPSC results

Editor, "A lack of transparency results in distrust and a deep sense of insecurity," (The Dalai Lama) . This is...
EDITORIAL

Continuity as mantra

Continuity is the ‘mantra’ for the third NDA government cobbled together by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New...
MEGHALAYA

Today in City

Civil Hospital Shillong and State Cancer Society of Meghalaya will organise the National Cancer Survivors Day Programme at...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

IMD equipment falls from sky in EKH village

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 11: Residents of Mawlum Diengiei village in...

Lack of transparency in MPSC results

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, "A lack of transparency results in distrust and a...

Continuity as mantra

EDITORIAL 0
Continuity is the ‘mantra’ for the third NDA government...
Load more

Popular news

IMD equipment falls from sky in EKH village

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 11: Residents of Mawlum Diengiei village in...

Lack of transparency in MPSC results

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, "A lack of transparency results in distrust and a...

Continuity as mantra

EDITORIAL 0
Continuity is the ‘mantra’ for the third NDA government...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img