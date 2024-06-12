Wednesday, June 12, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Tura lad passes out from IMA

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

TURA, June 11: A resident of Sepoy Colony, Akonggre locality in Tura has brought laurels for his family by graduating from the Army Cadet College, IMA Dehradun to become a Lieutenant in the Indian Army. Son of Rajkumar Prasad and Usha Devi, Chandan Kr Prasad passed out from the academy on June 8.
Prasad was recommended for the IMA Dehradun from 18 Services Selection Board, Allahabad after he secured AIR-23 in the ACC Exam conducted by the UPSC.
He completed 4 years of Military Training from the IMA, a three-year Graduation — BSC Computer Science (JNU Delhi) and 1 year IMA Degree — (PG Diploma in Military Studies and Defence Management).

