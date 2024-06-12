Wednesday, June 12, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Postcards from Meghalaya premieres on Nat Geo

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, June 11: The Department of Tourism has announced the premiere of Postcards from Meghalaya on National Geographic, a series that aims to transport viewers to the landscapes of Meghalaya, showcasing its rich cultural heritage, breathtaking natural beauty, and diverse cuisine.
Produced by National Geographic Creative Works, Postcards from Meghalaya offers an immersive exploration of the state’s hidden gems and cherished traditions. The series features locales such as the bustling streets of Shillong, the serene waters of Umiam Lake, and the iconic living root bridges of Nongriat. Each episode delves into the unique traditions and indigenous knowledge of the Khasi people, highlighting their deep connection to the land and their role as stewards of its lush ecosystems.
Host Larisa D’Sa shared her perspective on Meghalaya, describing it as a region ripe for exploration and adventure. She expressed excitement for solo journeys through Meghalaya, emphasising the thrill of uncovering hidden treasures and meeting remarkable individuals along the way. Larisa invited viewers to experience Meghalaya’s natural beauty and cultural richness firsthand.

Previous article
Police bust HNLC sleeper cell in Ri-Bhoi, three held
Next article
Tura lad passes out from IMA
