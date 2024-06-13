Thursday, June 13, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Agnipath scheme under review, group of secretaries looks to make recruitment more lucrative

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

New Delhi, June 13: As the National Democratic Alliance’s allies aired their grievances over the appointment of Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme, the Centre has expressed its willingness to address the “lacunae” and also promised to make amends in the short-term recruitment to the Armed Forces.

It is now learnt that the BJP-led NDA government has formed a panel of secretaries, from at least 10 ministries to review the scheme and also to deliberate on how to make it more lucrative and rewarding for the young recruits.

The group of secretaries is expected to give their recommendations on making the short-term recruitment programme under Agnipath scheme, more attractive.

The scheme became a key election issue in the poll campaign with Opposition parties vowing to revoke it, if voted to power.

The panel of secretaries is expected to give a final presentation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after he returns from the G7 Summit in Italy. A detailed presentation may be made before the Prime Minister on June 17 or 18, sources said.

The committee may suggest tweaks in the recruitment process and recommend additional monetary benefits for the Agniveers, currently selected for a four-year period.

The Indian Army is also believed to be conducting an internal assessment of the scheme and is likely to submit its report before the government.

As per those privy to assessment, the Army is likely to suggest certain tweaks which include enhancing the training period for Agniveer recruits and also their retention percentage in the Armed forces. It may recommend retaining about 60-70 per cent of Agniveers, as against the existing 25 per cent.

Prime Minister’s Office is likely to take a final call on the changes after taking into account all the recommendations and feedback from all stakeholders.

The review of the Agnipath scheme is also included in the first 100-day agenda of the Modi government and therefore one can expect “necessary amends” in the scheme in the near future.

The Agnipath scheme was implemented in June 2022 to reduce the pension bill of the Armed Forces and create a downsized but more lean and robust Army. However, it drew strong protests from Opposition parties who accused the Centre of shortchanging the youth and playing with their future.

The scheme soon after its rollout drew strong protests in many states, particularly in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan. It also became a focal point during the election campaign as many parties rebuked the Centre over what it called a flawed and disoriented policy in times of economic uncertainty.

Ahead of government formation, the allies of the BJP, including JD(U) and LJP (Ram Vilas), expressed apprehensions over Agniveers’ appointment and urged the government to review it.

Under the scheme, youth are inducted into all three branches of the Armed Forces, including Army, Navy and Air Force for four years. Out of all the recruits, 25 per cent of them are given a chance to continue for another 15 years under a permanent commission.

–IANS

 

Previous article
BFFs Ajay Devgn, Tabu engage in banter as actress claims he often calls her for industry gossip
Next article
Doctors in Tirot Sing Memorial Hospital carry out complex surgery with success
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Three killed, three missing as downpour triggers landslide in Sikkim

  Gangtok, June 13: At least three people have died due to a landslide triggered by heavy rain in...
NATIONAL

Deploy full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities, PM Modi directs officials after chairing J&K security meet

  New Delhi, June 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday directed the officials to deploy a full spectrum...
NATIONAL

MoS KV Singh reaches Kuwait to oversee assistance, early repatriation of bodies

  New Delhi, June 13: Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh arrived in Mangaf, Kuwait, on...
MEGHALAYA

Doctors in Tirot Sing Memorial Hospital carry out complex surgery with success

Shillong, June 13: In a remarkable medical achievement, the dedicated team at Tirot Sing Memorial Hospital, Mairang, performed...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Three killed, three missing as downpour triggers landslide in Sikkim

NATIONAL 0
  Gangtok, June 13: At least three people have died...

Deploy full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities, PM Modi directs officials after chairing J&K security meet

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

MoS KV Singh reaches Kuwait to oversee assistance, early repatriation of bodies

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 13: Minister of State for External...
Load more

Popular news

Three killed, three missing as downpour triggers landslide in Sikkim

NATIONAL 0
  Gangtok, June 13: At least three people have died...

Deploy full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities, PM Modi directs officials after chairing J&K security meet

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

MoS KV Singh reaches Kuwait to oversee assistance, early repatriation of bodies

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 13: Minister of State for External...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img