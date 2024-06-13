Thursday, June 13, 2024
BFFs Ajay Devgn, Tabu engage in banter as actress claims he often calls her for industry gossip

By: Agencies

Mumbai, June 13: It was a moment of hilarious banter between two of the best friends in the Hindi film industry, Tabu and Ajay Devgn in the city on Thursday.

The actors attended the trailer launch of their upcoming film ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ at a multiplex in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

During the trailer launch as the two stars interacted with the media, they broke into a fun banter with Tabu saying that her best friend often enquires about the industry gossip from her.

To which, Ajay responded in a jiffy, “Main koi gossip nahi karta (I don’t engage in any gossip)”.

A surprised Tabu then looked at the media and pointed towards Ajay. She then looked at him and said: “Jhoot mat bol (don’t lie)”, before she turned to the media and said, “Sabke baare mein poocchta hai ye (He asks about everyone in the industry).”

Ajay, still denying Tabu’s claims, said, “Iska matlab tujhe sab pata rehta hai (that means you know all the gossip).”

Ajay and Tabu have known each other for over three decades now. They first shared the screen in ‘Vijaypath’, and have gone on to deliver successful collaborations with ‘Drishyam’, ‘Drishyam 2’, ‘Golmaal Again’ and others.

 

–IANS

Software, hardware firms hiring talented freshers with highest salaries in India
Agnipath scheme under review, group of secretaries looks to make recruitment more lucrative
