MEGHALAYA

Concrete surface work begins on Umiam dam

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 12: In an effort to speed up the Umiam dam repair work and to minimise the inconvenience to daily commuters, the MeECL has begun laying the concrete surface on the Umiam dam in a zigzag manner.
The concrete surface idea was proposed by IIT Guwahati which was adopted by the MeECL.
Since the concrete surface would require 28 days to cure, the MeECL decided to do the concrete surfacing in a zigzag manner.
MeECL is expecting the rehabilitation work to be completed by August-end.

New HSSLC Arts syllabus announced
NTA cancels NCET, M’laya students irked
