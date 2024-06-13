NTA cancels NCET, M’laya students irked

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 12: Hundreds of students from Meghalaya who had gone to Assam to appear in National Common Entrance Test (NCET) were left exasperated after the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the exam at the very last minute.

The NTA cancelled the pan-India NCET 2024, which was scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday from 2pm to 5pm due to technical reasons. As per the NTA, new dates for the test will be announced soon.

Students from Meghalaya had to travel to Assam since there was no designated exam centre in the state.

Students from Meghalaya were allotted seats in Downtown University and Antilia Online Exam Centre.

Some students, who booked tourist taxis for their travel, lamented the wastage of money and time due to the NTA’s sudden decision.

“We will again have to travel to Guwahati once the new dates are announced,” they added.