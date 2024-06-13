Thursday, June 13, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sidharth turns cheerleader as wife Kiara marks 10 years in industry

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, June 13: Actor Sidharth Malhotra on Thursday cheered for his wife and actress Kiara Advani who completed 10 years in the film industry, saying “cheers to a decade of hard work, love, and passion”.

 

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sidharth, who shared the screen with Kiara in the 2021 biopic ‘Shershaah’, dropped a picture of the couple from a magazine cover with the caption, “Cheers to a decade of hard work, love, and passion! Keep shining! #10yearsofKiaraAdvani.”

 

Kiara made her acting debut in 2014 with the comedy film ‘Fugly’ starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Mohit Marwah, and Vijender Singh in key roles.

 

She then went on to star in movies like ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Machine’, Telugu films ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ and ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’, the Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’, and most recently, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’.

 

Kiara now has ‘Game Changer’, and ‘War 2’ in the pipeline.

 

On the personal front, Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in February 2023 in Jaisalmer.

 

Sidharth last featured in the action-thriller ‘Yodha’ and Rohit Shetty’s directorial web series ‘Indian Police Force’ which also stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi. (IANS)

