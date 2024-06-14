Meghalaya to invest Rs 5000 cr in tourism sector: Conrad

Shillong, June 14: The ICFAI University today held its annual convocation in which 608 degrees were conferred on PG and UG graduates.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the Meghalaya Government is going to invest over 5000 crores in tourism sector in next two years and more than 1500 crores in IT sector. The Chief Minister Pointed out that it is the youths who have to take these opportunities and take the state to new heights of development.

Education Minister Rakkam Sangma also said that Meghalaya wanted to be among the top 10 states of the country and it was the students who would help in achieving the task.

Meritorious students were also given their awards and certificates on the occasion while students and their parents also attended the convocation programme.