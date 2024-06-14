Friday, June 14, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

Meghalaya to invest Rs 5000 cr in tourism sector: Conrad

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 14: The ICFAI University today held its annual convocation in which 608 degrees were conferred on PG and UG graduates.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the Meghalaya Government is going to invest over 5000 crores in tourism sector  in next two years and more than 1500 crores in IT sector. The Chief Minister Pointed out that it is the youths who have to take these opportunities and take the state to new heights of development.

Education Minister Rakkam Sangma also said that Meghalaya wanted to be among the top 10 states of the country and it was the students who would help in achieving the task.

Meritorious students were also given their awards and certificates on the occasion while students and their parents also attended the convocation programme.

Previous article
PM Modi holds talks with French President Macron as India-France ties get stronger
Next article
Govt to launch 10th round of commercial coal block auction next week
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Manipur’s apex Naga body bars Congress MP, two others from public platforms for 7 years

  Imphal, June 14: In an unprecedented step, United Naga Council (UNC) -- the apex Naga body -- in...
News Alert

HYC makes submissions to expert committee on SRP

Shillong, June 14: The Hynniewtrep Youths’ Council (HYC) has made the following submission to the Expert Committee on...
Business

Nifty hits fresh record high amid Union Budget optimism

Shillong, June 14: The Indian benchmark indices ended on a positive note on Friday as Nifty touched a...
News Alert

NIA nabs 6th accused in global cyber-frauds, human trafficking case from Maha’s Nashik

Shillong, June 14: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the 6th accused in an international cyber fraud...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Manipur’s apex Naga body bars Congress MP, two others from public platforms for 7 years

NATIONAL 0
  Imphal, June 14: In an unprecedented step, United Naga...

HYC makes submissions to expert committee on SRP

News Alert 0
Shillong, June 14: The Hynniewtrep Youths’ Council (HYC) has...

Nifty hits fresh record high amid Union Budget optimism

Business 0
Shillong, June 14: The Indian benchmark indices ended on...
Load more

Popular news

Manipur’s apex Naga body bars Congress MP, two others from public platforms for 7 years

NATIONAL 0
  Imphal, June 14: In an unprecedented step, United Naga...

HYC makes submissions to expert committee on SRP

News Alert 0
Shillong, June 14: The Hynniewtrep Youths’ Council (HYC) has...

Nifty hits fresh record high amid Union Budget optimism

Business 0
Shillong, June 14: The Indian benchmark indices ended on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img