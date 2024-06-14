Friday, June 14, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

PM Modi holds talks with French President Macron as India-France ties get stronger

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Apulia (Italy), June 14:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron exchanged views on key global and regional issues besides discussing ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries during their meeting on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit in Italy’s Apulia on Friday.

“The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the partnership, including in areas of defence, nuclear, space, education, climate action, digital public infrastructure, critical technologies, connectivity, and culture. They also exchanged views on key global and regional issues,” the Indian Ministry of External said Affairs after the meeting.

Calling him a “dear friend”, Macron had congratulated PM Modi last week as the BJP-led NDA formed the government for the third consecutive time following the Lok Sabha elections.

“India has concluded the world’s largest elections! Congratulations Narendra Modi, my dear friend. Together, we will continue strengthening the strategic partnership that unites India and France,” Macron posted on X.

Over the past few years, the India-France partnership has expanded to several new areas under the leadership of both leaders, from the acquisition of Rafale fighter jets to developing helicopter engines together.

Last year, Prime Minister Modi attended the annual Bastille Day Parade in Paris as a ‘Guest of Honour’ on the French President’s invitation as both nations marked the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership.

France also conferred PM Modi with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the country’s highest award.

The Indo-French ties received a major boost earlier this year as Macron was the chief guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations during his two-day state visit in January.

The French President also visited India during the G-20 Summit held in September last year.

–IANS

 

Previous article
World Blood Donor Day celebrated with blood donation camp in USTM
Next article
Meghalaya to invest Rs 5000 cr in tourism sector: Conrad
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Manipur’s apex Naga body bars Congress MP, two others from public platforms for 7 years

  Imphal, June 14: In an unprecedented step, United Naga Council (UNC) -- the apex Naga body -- in...
News Alert

HYC makes submissions to expert committee on SRP

Shillong, June 14: The Hynniewtrep Youths’ Council (HYC) has made the following submission to the Expert Committee on...
Business

Nifty hits fresh record high amid Union Budget optimism

Shillong, June 14: The Indian benchmark indices ended on a positive note on Friday as Nifty touched a...
News Alert

NIA nabs 6th accused in global cyber-frauds, human trafficking case from Maha’s Nashik

Shillong, June 14: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the 6th accused in an international cyber fraud...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Manipur’s apex Naga body bars Congress MP, two others from public platforms for 7 years

NATIONAL 0
  Imphal, June 14: In an unprecedented step, United Naga...

HYC makes submissions to expert committee on SRP

News Alert 0
Shillong, June 14: The Hynniewtrep Youths’ Council (HYC) has...

Nifty hits fresh record high amid Union Budget optimism

Business 0
Shillong, June 14: The Indian benchmark indices ended on...
Load more

Popular news

Manipur’s apex Naga body bars Congress MP, two others from public platforms for 7 years

NATIONAL 0
  Imphal, June 14: In an unprecedented step, United Naga...

HYC makes submissions to expert committee on SRP

News Alert 0
Shillong, June 14: The Hynniewtrep Youths’ Council (HYC) has...

Nifty hits fresh record high amid Union Budget optimism

Business 0
Shillong, June 14: The Indian benchmark indices ended on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img