Saturday, June 15, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Rave party bust: Telugu actress Hema released from Bengaluru prison

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Bengaluru, June 14: Popular Telugu actress Hema, who was jailed in the rave party case, was released from the Central Prison here on Friday.

Though Hema was granted conditional bail on June 12, police sources said that her release was delayed as conditions were not fulfilled.

Hema was arrested on June 3 in connection with the recent rave party on the outskirts of Bengaluru, which was busted by the police, which also seized drugs and narcotic substances from the farmhouse.

Hema, in a video message after the raid, stated that she was not present at the rave party and that she was relaxing at a farm in Hyderabad.

However, police maintained that she was indeed present at the farmhouse.

The actress had created a scene while being taken away after a medical test, lashing out at the media and accusing them of reporting false news.

“All your news is wrong. I have been brought here just now. They have collected samples of my hair, nails, urine, and blood. It is not known whether the report will be positive or negative. Whatever is being shown against me is wrong. This is the work you do,” she said in her outburst.

Police had issued notices to persons who tested positive for drug consumption at the rave party, titled ‘Sunset to Sunrise Victory’, on May 20. Around 100 people, including techies, Telugu actors, and others, were present at the party, and MDMA, cocaine, ganja, charas, and other narcotic substances were allegedly used at the party.

Of the 98 blood samples collected from people at the party after police busted it, the presence of drugs was confirmed in 86. Police sources said more than 50 men and close to 30 women had tested positive for drug consumption.

The police were also investigating the possibility of a sex racket operating alongside the supply of drugs. Five people were arrested in the case before it was transferred from the Electronics City police station to the CCB’s Anti-Narcotics Wing. Additionally, three police personnel have been suspended for negligence in duty in connection with the case.

–IANS

 

Previous article
We aim to educate, engage stakeholders on Social Stock Exchange: NSE CEO
Next article
French President Macron lauds momentum in bilateral ties after meeting PM Modi
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

A den of thieves in a House of Prayer

Editor, Why has the print media, electronic media, etc. been a platform for members of the church to vent...
EDITORIAL

Licentious mining: Damn the Environment

That 1700 mines and quarries across Meghalaya are operating without any legal sanction and without any punitive action...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Election 2024: Who won, who lost and why?

By Bhogtoram Mawroh The recently concluded general election is a curious one. The incumbent government, i.e., the BJP-led NDA,...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Farming community is in dire straits, cannot wait for relief

Prime Minister Modi’s clay feet has a name: Rural distress By Dr. Soma Marla Rural India limited the Bharatiya Janata...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

A den of thieves in a House of Prayer

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, Why has the print media, electronic media, etc. been...

Licentious mining: Damn the Environment

EDITORIAL 0
That 1700 mines and quarries across Meghalaya are operating...

Election 2024: Who won, who lost and why?

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Bhogtoram Mawroh The recently concluded general election is a...
Load more

Popular news

A den of thieves in a House of Prayer

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, Why has the print media, electronic media, etc. been...

Licentious mining: Damn the Environment

EDITORIAL 0
That 1700 mines and quarries across Meghalaya are operating...

Election 2024: Who won, who lost and why?

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Bhogtoram Mawroh The recently concluded general election is a...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img