Friday, June 14, 2024
spot_img
Business

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty trade lower on weak global cues

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Indian frontline indices, Sensex and Nifty were trading in the red on Friday following weak global cues.

 

At 9.40 a.m., Sensex was down 196 points or 0.26 per cent at 76,614 and Nifty was at 23,358, down 40 points or 0.17 per cent.

 

Broder markets are trading with uptrend. Nifty midcap 100 is up 202 points or 0.37 per cent, at 54,841 and Nifty smallcap 100 is up 69 points or 0.39 per cent, at 17,977.

 

Among the sectoral indices, PSE, infra, consumption, and realty are major gainers.

 

Auto, IT, and Pvt banks are major losers. Titan, M&amp;M, HUL, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, and Sun Pharma are the top gainers. However, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, JSW Steel, HCL Tech, and ICICI Bank are the top losers.

 

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President – Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd, said, “Nifty has witnessed a sluggish and gradual rise during the last four sessions finding resistance near the 23,400 – 23,450 zone with some profit booking witnessed in the second half of the trading session.”

 

“The index has got the near-term support zone near the 23,200 zones and a decisive close above 23,400 shall trigger for further rise for the next target of 23,800 level,” she added.

 

Mixed trading is taking place in Asian markets. Tokyo, Bangkok and Seoul are in the green, while the markets of Jakarta, Hong Kong, and Shanghai are trading in the red.

 

American markets closed in the red on Thursday.

 

Crude oil benchmark Brent crude remains at $82 per barrel and WTI at $78 per barrel. (IANS)

Previous article
Stock Market Update: Sensex trades higher as inflation cools
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

License plate error of Rolls-Royce which Maha CM & DyCMs rode rattles Singhania in Europe

  Mumbai, June 14: When the swanky new Mumbai Coastal Road (MCR) phase II was inaugurated on June 10,...
NATIONAL

EPFO revamping software to speed up settlement of claims

  New Delhi, June 14: Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is in the process of revamping its application software...
NATIONAL

Those who were anti-Ram became No. 2, arrogant stopped at 241, says Indresh Kumar

Jaipur, June 14: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Indresh Kumar has said that the ruling party fell short...
INTERNATIONAL

Ukraine comes under massive Russian air attacks

Shillong, June 14: An air-raid alert was issued throughout Ukraine early Friday as the country was hit by...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

License plate error of Rolls-Royce which Maha CM & DyCMs rode rattles Singhania in Europe

NATIONAL 0
  Mumbai, June 14: When the swanky new Mumbai Coastal...

EPFO revamping software to speed up settlement of claims

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 14: Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)...

Those who were anti-Ram became No. 2, arrogant stopped at 241, says Indresh Kumar

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, June 14: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Indresh...
Load more

Popular news

License plate error of Rolls-Royce which Maha CM & DyCMs rode rattles Singhania in Europe

NATIONAL 0
  Mumbai, June 14: When the swanky new Mumbai Coastal...

EPFO revamping software to speed up settlement of claims

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 14: Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)...

Those who were anti-Ram became No. 2, arrogant stopped at 241, says Indresh Kumar

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, June 14: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Indresh...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img