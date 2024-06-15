Saturday, June 15, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Wayanad or Raebareli? Rahul Gandhi likely to decide on Monday

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Thiruvananthapuram, June 15: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to end his dilemma on Monday over which Lok Sabha seat to retain — Wayanad or Raebareli.

Sources in the Congress said that he will make the decision known on Monday.

Gandhi won both the seats with a thumping majority.

In Wayanad, he was the sitting Lok Sabha member which he contested and won in the recently concluded polls. He also won from Raebareli, considered to be the family’s traditional seat. It was last represented by his mother Sonia Gandhi, who did not contest the seat and became a Rajya Sabha member.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday was in his constituency to thank his voters where he said that he was in dilemma over which seat to retain and which to quit. He said whatever decision he makes, all will be happy.

After this statement, speculation is rife that his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, may be fielded from here.

At a public meeting in Kalpetta on Wednesday, State Congress president and Kannur Lok Sabha member K. Sudhakaran said that Rahul Gandhi will vacate the Wayanad seat for the larger interest of the party.

However, Congress legislator and former State Minister A.P. Anilkumar, who represents the Wandoor Assembly seat in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, said all of them want Rahul Gandhi to retain the Wayanad seat.

–IANS

 

Previous article
PM Modi hails India-Italy friendship after Meloni shares ‘Melodi’ selfie video
Next article
Swati Maliwal case: Judicial custody of CM Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar extended
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic dies aged 26

  Budva (Montenegro), June 15: Millwall's goalkeeper, Matija Sarkic, has passed away at the young age of 26. The...
NATIONAL

Tesam Pongte elected unopposed as Arunachal Assembly Speaker

  Itanagar, June 15: BJP MLA Tesam Pongte was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the 8th Arunachal Pradesh...
NATIONAL

PM Modi to release Rs 20,000 crore to farmers during Varanasi visit on June 18

  New Delhi, June 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release over Rs 20,000 crore as the 17th instalment...
NATIONAL

Researchers link hot weather with increased headaches for people with migraines

  New Delhi, June 15: Scientists have found a link between increased headaches and hot temperatures for individuals with...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic dies aged 26

News Alert 0
  Budva (Montenegro), June 15: Millwall's goalkeeper, Matija Sarkic, has...

Tesam Pongte elected unopposed as Arunachal Assembly Speaker

NATIONAL 0
  Itanagar, June 15: BJP MLA Tesam Pongte was unanimously...

PM Modi to release Rs 20,000 crore to farmers during Varanasi visit on June 18

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will...
Load more

Popular news

Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic dies aged 26

News Alert 0
  Budva (Montenegro), June 15: Millwall's goalkeeper, Matija Sarkic, has...

Tesam Pongte elected unopposed as Arunachal Assembly Speaker

NATIONAL 0
  Itanagar, June 15: BJP MLA Tesam Pongte was unanimously...

PM Modi to release Rs 20,000 crore to farmers during Varanasi visit on June 18

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img