Sunday, June 16, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Ancient tribal conference hall discovered in JH forest

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

From Our Special Correspondent

NEW DELHI, June 15: An ancient tribal conference hall has been uncovered from the forests preserved by the Jaintia tribes by scientists from the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP), Lucknow. This discovery is seen as a prime example of sustainable biodiversity conservation and a potential tool for climate change mitigation.
The site, located in the sacred groves of Meghalaya, hosts over 600 species of plants with rich natural vegetation, meticulously preserved through local taboos and sanctions. The Jaintia tribes’ cultural and religious beliefs have played a crucial role in protecting these forests, which remain untouched by modern development.
The visiting scientists were required to adhere to strict local customs, including removing shoes, belts, and other leather items before entering the sacred area. These groves are held in high regard by the local community, and their protection is enforced rigorously.
Activities such as plucking twigs, using wire or steel, wearing shoes or slippers, taking photographs, or attending to nature’s call are strictly prohibited.
Additionally, no timber or forest produce is removed for sale or trade, though it is allowed for religious purposes.

