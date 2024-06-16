Sunday, June 16, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Garo body clears air over report on possible riots

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 15: The All India Garo Union (AIGU), in its recommendations submitted to the Expert Committee formed to review of the Meghalaya State Reservation Policy of 1972, cautioned that there may be a chance of riots if any modification is made to the state reservation policy, potentially leading to unrest, it clarified.
“We did not claim that riots will occur, but there is chance of such an outcome,” AIGU president Elbarth Marak clarified in a statement on Saturday.
Marak said that the Garo, Khasi and Jaintia communities have co-existed in peace and harmony for ages and all the indigenous communities, alongside other communities of the state.
“It is crucial to maintain this harmony and avoid creating misunderstanding,” AIGU president added.
Earlier, the AIGU, in a memorandum submitted to the committee on Friday, had said, “The socio-economic condition of the Garo community is still backward compared to the Khasi-Jaintia community. We urge that the agreed reservation quota created on January 12, 1972, should continue as usual and any kind of modification should be avoided.”

