Business

Collective action required to achieve renewable energy targets: MoS Shripad Yesso Naik

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, June 16: Collective action is required to achieve renewable energy targets, making India a leader in wind energy and creating a greener, brighter future for all, Minister of State of New and Renewable Energy and Power, Shripad Yesso Naik, said.

 

Speaking on the ‘Global Wind Day’, MoS Naik congratulated Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for achieving the highest wind capacity addition in the country during FY 2023-24.

 

Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, Secretary, MNRE, said that combining solar and wind energy is essential for a reliable grid and meet the country’s target of 500 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030 and net zero by 2070.

 

India has a history of wind energy generation spanning more than four decades.

 

With a cumulative installed wind power capacity of 46.4 GW by May, it has progressed to become the fourth largest in the world.

 

Bhalla highlighted the previous year’s achievements and motivated the stakeholders to collaborate to realise the short term as well as long term goal for the sector.

 

The event witnessed panel discussions on the potential of both onshore and offshore wind energy, with the active participation from Central and state government authorities, manufacturers and developers, academia, think tanks, and other key stakeholders. (IANS)

Modi 3.0: Stock markets to touch new high in 1 yr, say global rating agencies
About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

