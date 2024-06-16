Sunday, June 16, 2024
Goa: Raid on illegal gambling; articles valued at Rs 33 lakh seized

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, June 16: Goa Police, on Sunday, arrested 11 persons for allegedly operating an illegal live playing cards game and attached gambling articles valued at Rs 33 lakh, officials said.

 

Superintendent of Police Rahul Gupta informed that a raid was conducted at Bambolim in North Goa and accused persons were caught red-handed.

 

“Total 11 accused persons including eight gambling customers, two dealers of the tables and one shift manager were caught red-handed for operating and playing illegal live playing cards game,” Gupta said.

 

Police have seized two tables of live card gambling, two sets of 52 playing cards, two live card shufflers, two card scanners, two cash chip floats containing different amounts of chips worth Rs 28,00,450 and other gambling articles, all valued at Rs 33 lakh.

 

Police are further investigating the case. (IANS)

