Sunday, June 16, 2024
MEGHALAYA

State BJP keen to field Bernard for Gambegre bypoll

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 15: State BJP vice president and Tura MDC, Bernard N Marak, confirmed on Saturday that the State BJP leadership is eager for him to contest the upcoming Gambegre bypolls. However, Marak noted that the final decision rests with the central leadership of the party.
“Since there is so much demand from the grassroots and even the leaders are sincere in putting me up as the candidate, I am interested but it all depends on the central leadership. If they find me fit, I am ready to contest,” Marak told The Shillong Times.
When asked about the BJP’s chances in the bypolls, Marak expressed his readiness to face any challenge. “That is what makes it more interesting as I am that kind of person who is ready for any kind of challenge. If Saleng is putting up a candidate, as per reports, Deborah Marak from NPP, the CM’s wife, or James Sangma, and TMC’s Zenith or his wife, it is a battle of the giants. I find I am the only small one, but I am a grassroots leader,” he said.
Addressing allegations of the BJP being communal, Marak countered, “The BJP is not engaging in communal activities politically but every time the same issues like CAA and UCC are brought up, it creates fear. Meghalaya is under the Sixth Schedule, which grants it autonomy. These leaders seem to forget this autonomy, causing confusion and fear among the public.”
Marak emphasised that the BJP is not promoting any religion, including Hinduism. “I have been in the BJP for the past ten years and have not encountered such things. I am a staunch Christian, and if any such issue arises, I will be the first to raise it,” he stated.
He also recalled resigning during the beef ban controversy to highlight his commitment to his principles.
The Gambegre bypolls are expected to be a significant contest, with various prominent candidates from different parties potentially entering the fray.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

