MEGHALAYA

NPP reviews Lok Sabha poll setback; focus on Gambegre

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 15: The ruling National People’s Party (NPP) convened on Saturday to analyse its recent Lok Sabha election defeat and strategise for future elections, including the MDC polls and the Gambegre by-elections. The party’s state executive committee meeting took place at the residence of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.
Veteran political leader and party adviser DD Lapang motivated members, emphasising the importance of resilience.
“One should never give up the fight no matter the result because if the fighting spirit dies, the person dies,” Lapang stated.
The meeting was attended by key state NPP leaders, including former state chief and current Rajya Sabha MP, Dr WR Kharlukhi. Discussions centered on the party’s performance in Lok Sabha polls, identifying missteps, and outlining corrective measures.
The NPP also focused on the upcoming Autonomous District Council polls and the Gambegre by-elections. Although no specific candidates for the Gambegre by-election were discussed, the emphasis was on winning the seat.
Political parties in Meghalaya are gearing up for the Gambegre by-election, which is expected within six months. For the NPP, which faced setbacks in both Tura and Shillong seats during the Lok Sabha elections, securing the Gambegre seat is vital for rebuilding its image and strengthening its political influence in the state.
Reports indicate that NPP ground workers in Garo Hills have suggested potential candidates for the by-election, including former cabinet minister James PK Sangma and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s wife, Mehtab Chandee.
The party’s decision on candidates will be crucial as it aims to regain momentum and confidence among its supporters.

State BJP keen to field Bernard for Gambegre bypoll
UDP submits eight crucial observations
About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

