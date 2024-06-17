Akashvani NE revamps progs

SHILLONG, June 16: Evolving to meet listener demands, Akashvani North Eastern Service, formerly known as All India Radio, North Eastern Service, on Saturday, revamped its programmes catering to all age groups in the Northeast with talks, interviews, features, and music.

Fixed timings and days have been allotted to the newly modified programmes — for children (Sundays at 1 pm), youth (Wednesdays at 6:45 pm), women (Saturdays at 1 pm), senior citizens (Mondays at 1:30 pm) and labourers (Fridays at 9:30 pm), snippets from Northeast (daily at 7:30 am), success stories, start-up of the month (4th Saturday of every month) and listeners feedback (1st Sunday of the month at 2:30 pm in Hindi and 2nd Tuesday of the month at 8:35 am in English).

This change is expected to engage a wider audience.

Established in 1990 in Shillong, Akashvani North Eastern Service connects the eight Northeastern states through diverse programmes. Since its inception, it has fostered harmony among the Northeastern communities through a blend of news, music, and spoken word in various languages and tribes.