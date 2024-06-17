Hackathon on 3D printing kicks off at NEHU

SHILLONG, June 16: The first phase of a 3D printing hackathon, organized by the Assam Electronics Development Corporation Limited (AMTRON), was held at Northeastern Hill University (NEHU) recently. The event saw the participation of ten teams, totalling eighty individuals, who showcased their innovative ideas in 3D printing technology.

Three teams were awarded Rs 11,000 each for their outstanding projects.

The winners will receive further guidance and expert help to refine their ideas for the second round of the hackathon, which will culminate in an all-India level competition. The final winner will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh, along with other incentives. The winning idea will be implemented in the Northeast with the support of partner educational institutions.

This hackathon, part of the Digital Design and Third Printing Centre of Excellence in Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) project, aims to identify and nurture talented youth in the Northeastern region. The initiative began in Assam on June 7 and will continue in the capitals of all Northeastern states, including an upcoming event at Tripura University, Agartala, on June 17, followed by sessions in Mizoram on June 21 and Assam University, Silchar, on June 25.