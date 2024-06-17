Monday, June 17, 2024
NATIONAL

Four Maoists killed in encounter in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), June 17: Four Maoists, including a woman were killed in an encounter with police in Chaibasa, in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, on Monday.

Chaibasa SP Ashutosh Shekhar confirmed the encounter, stating that the operation is still ongoing as security personnel continue to search the area.

Among the killed Maoists were Zonal Commander Singrai alias Manoj, who had a bounty of Rs 10 lakh; Sub Zonal Commander Kande Honhaga alias Dirshum, with a Rs 5 lakh bounty; and Area Commander Surya alias Munda Devgam, with a Rs 2 lakh bounty. The female Maoist killed has been identified as Junga Purti alias Marla.

The encounter occurred when security forces and police teams, acting on intelligence about Maoist gatherings in the Guwa forest, came under fire from the militants. The forces retaliated, leading to an hour-long gunfight that resulted in the deaths of the four Maoists.

Additionally, reports suggest two Maoists were arrested, some were injured, and several weapons, as well as other items, were recovered from the site.

No casualties were reported among the security forces.

The area where the encounter took place is part of the ‘tri-junction’ region, encompassing the forested borders of Chaibasa, Seraikela, and Khunti districts, which is known for heavy Maoist activity.

In the past two years, Maoists have executed more than two dozen landmine blasts in this region, causing the deaths of over a dozen people and security personnel. These operations are often led by notorious commanders Misir Besra and Patiram Manjhi.

–IANS

 

