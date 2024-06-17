Monday, June 17, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Eid prayers pass off peacefully in J&K

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Srinagar/Jammu, June 17: Eid prayers passed off peacefully in J&K as thousands of Muslims gathered for congregational prayers at mosques and Eidgahs in different places.

The largest Eid congregation was held at the Hazratbal mosque in the Srinagar city outskirts where hundreds of Muslims gathered for the Eid prayers.

Elders carried children wearing new clothes alongside them to the prayer grounds. Muslims greeted each other after offering the Eid prayers at various mosques and Eidgahs in other cities and towns of the Valley and the Jammu division.

Three former chief ministers, Dr Farooq Abdullah, his son, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti joined the congregational prayers at Hazratbal mosque.

Speaking to reporters the three leaders individually greeted people at the festival.

Authorities had made adequate arrangements for security for the devotees who came out in large numbers for the thanksgiving prayers on the holy occasion.

Reports of large congregations have also come in from Baramulla, Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Budgam and Kupwara districts of the Valley.

Despite the scorching morning sun, devotees turned out in large numbers in Jammu city to offer prayers at the Eidgah ground in the Residency Road area of the city.

Reports of congregational Eid prayers have come in from Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar and other districts of Jammu region.

In many places, the Hindu members of the society waited outside the prayer grounds to exchange Eid greetings with their Muslim friends.

No report of any untoward incident has come in from anywhere in the UT and Eid prayers have concluded peacefully throughout J&amp;K, officials said.

–IANS

Previous article
Kanchanjungha Express accident: Five killed, 30 hurt; rescue ops hit by rains
Next article
Four Maoists killed in encounter in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

JD(U) slams Rahul over questioning EVMs, says ‘efforts being made to stir row over 2024 polls’

  New Delhi, June 17: Janata Dal (United) on Monday slammed Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc over ‘needless...
Health

Treatment for stress-induced exhaustion disorder needs to be relooked: Researchers

  New Delhi, June 17: Traditional treatment can tend to overlook important psychological and social aspects of stress-induced exhaustion...
NATIONAL

Bengal rail accident: PM Modi speaks to officials; Railway Minister to reach site

  New Delhi, June 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to the Railways officials and taken stock of...
NATIONAL

‘Tanker Mafia’: Delhi BJP slams Kejriwal govt over water crisis

New Delhi, June 17: With regard to the compounding water crunch in the national capital, Delhi BJP chief...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

JD(U) slams Rahul over questioning EVMs, says ‘efforts being made to stir row over 2024 polls’

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 17: Janata Dal (United) on Monday...

Treatment for stress-induced exhaustion disorder needs to be relooked: Researchers

Health 0
  New Delhi, June 17: Traditional treatment can tend to...

Bengal rail accident: PM Modi speaks to officials; Railway Minister to reach site

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has...
Load more

Popular news

JD(U) slams Rahul over questioning EVMs, says ‘efforts being made to stir row over 2024 polls’

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 17: Janata Dal (United) on Monday...

Treatment for stress-induced exhaustion disorder needs to be relooked: Researchers

Health 0
  New Delhi, June 17: Traditional treatment can tend to...

Bengal rail accident: PM Modi speaks to officials; Railway Minister to reach site

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img