Monday, June 17, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Philippines accuses China of ‘reckless behaviour’ in South China Sea

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Manila, June 17:  Slamming China for its “reckless behaviour” in the West Philippine Sea, the Philippines on Monday said that its armed forces will go all out to protect the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“China’s dangerous and reckless behaviour in the West Philippine Sea shall be resisted by the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines). Their behaviour contravenes their statements of good faith and decency. We will exert our utmost to fulfill our sworn mandate to protect our territorial integrity, sovereignty, and sovereign rights,” said Gilberto Teodoro, Secretary of the Philippines’ Department of National Defence (DND).

“It should now be clear to the international community that China’s actions are the true obstacles to peace and stability in the South China Sea,” he added.

The Southeast Asian nation has been raising its deep concerns for a long time now over China’s strategic expansion into the South China Sea.

Last week, during a reception held on the Swedish National Day, Teodoro asserted that tensions in the region “emanate solely” from the “so-called ten-dash illegally claimed” by China as their territory.

“China wants us to go to the small details to forget the main message. The main message is: The ten-dash-line is the provocation. And everything flows from that,” the Defence Secretary told reporters at the sidelines of the event.

“They have no business being anywhere in the West Philippine Sea and other areas where we have jurisdiction. They are trying to bait us by straying from the main points and dragging us into an action-drama debate, where we focus on minor details which stray us from the main message. Let’s stick to the message,” he said.

–IANS

Previous article
Sullivan calls on PM Modi as India-US work on deepening strategic partnership
Next article
Rescue operation over, focus on restoration now, says Railway Minister after visiting train accident site
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Rahul to retain Raebareli, Priyanka to contest from Wayanad: Congress

  New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, June 17: Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge announced on Monday that Rahul Gandhi, who was elected from...
INTERNATIONAL

Israeli arms exports hit record in 2023

  Tel Aviv, June 17:  Israel's defence exports reached a new record high last year, according to official figures. The...
NATIONAL

Germany’s youth at risk from loneliness, warns Minister

Berlin, June 17:  Young Germans are acutely susceptible to feelings of loneliness in modern society, according to a...
NATIONAL

5 stabbed in France

  Paris, June 17:  Five people were stabbed on Monday, including two seriously injured, in the northeastern French city...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rahul to retain Raebareli, Priyanka to contest from Wayanad: Congress

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, June 17: Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge announced...

Israeli arms exports hit record in 2023

INTERNATIONAL 0
  Tel Aviv, June 17:  Israel's defence exports reached a...

Germany’s youth at risk from loneliness, warns Minister

NATIONAL 0
Berlin, June 17:  Young Germans are acutely susceptible to...
Load more

Popular news

Rahul to retain Raebareli, Priyanka to contest from Wayanad: Congress

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, June 17: Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge announced...

Israeli arms exports hit record in 2023

INTERNATIONAL 0
  Tel Aviv, June 17:  Israel's defence exports reached a...

Germany’s youth at risk from loneliness, warns Minister

NATIONAL 0
Berlin, June 17:  Young Germans are acutely susceptible to...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img