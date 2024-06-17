Monday, June 17, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Rescue operation over, focus on restoration now, says Railway Minister after visiting train accident site

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

New Delhi, June 17:  Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw rushed to the train mishap spot in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district on Monday, hours after a goods train hit the Silchar-Kolkata Kanchanjunga Express, killing at least nine persons.

After reaching the accident site close to the Rangapani railway station near New Jalpaiguri, the Union Minister took stock of the situation and told reporters that a thorough probe would be conducted to find out the reasons behind the lapses.

“The rescue operation is complete. Now the entire focus is on the restoration of the rail route,” he said while informing about the importance of this route which is in the Chicken’s Neck corridor that connects the Northeast with the rest of the country.

Notably, the rail traffic suffered disruption after the accident, forcing the diversion of several long-distance Express trains on this route.

The Union Minister said that restoration of the route is the top priority now and a report from the Commissioner of Railway Safety was awaited, which may give some insights into the reasons behind the accident.

On West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s statement on the train mishap, Minister Vaishnaw said that this is not the time for politics.

Earlier, Ashwini Vaishnaw took a bike ride after landing in Bagdogra to reach the accident site, the visuals of which grabbed many eyeballs on social media.

The incident happened at around 9 a.m. on Monday when the goods train reportedly overshot the signal and hit the Kanchanjunga Express from behind.

The Kanchanjunga Express is a daily train that connects Bengal with the Northeastern cities of Silchar and Agartala.

Meanwhile, the Centre has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of those killed in the accident, while Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 50,000 were announced for those with grievous and minor injuries, respectively.

–IANS

Previous article
Philippines accuses China of ‘reckless behaviour’ in South China Sea
Next article
Mother and child wing at GMCH to be ready by April 2025: CM
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Rahul to retain Raebareli, Priyanka to contest from Wayanad: Congress

  New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, June 17: Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge announced on Monday that Rahul Gandhi, who was elected from...
INTERNATIONAL

Israeli arms exports hit record in 2023

  Tel Aviv, June 17:  Israel's defence exports reached a new record high last year, according to official figures. The...
NATIONAL

Germany’s youth at risk from loneliness, warns Minister

Berlin, June 17:  Young Germans are acutely susceptible to feelings of loneliness in modern society, according to a...
NATIONAL

5 stabbed in France

  Paris, June 17:  Five people were stabbed on Monday, including two seriously injured, in the northeastern French city...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rahul to retain Raebareli, Priyanka to contest from Wayanad: Congress

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, June 17: Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge announced...

Israeli arms exports hit record in 2023

INTERNATIONAL 0
  Tel Aviv, June 17:  Israel's defence exports reached a...

Germany’s youth at risk from loneliness, warns Minister

NATIONAL 0
Berlin, June 17:  Young Germans are acutely susceptible to...
Load more

Popular news

Rahul to retain Raebareli, Priyanka to contest from Wayanad: Congress

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, June 17: Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge announced...

Israeli arms exports hit record in 2023

INTERNATIONAL 0
  Tel Aviv, June 17:  Israel's defence exports reached a...

Germany’s youth at risk from loneliness, warns Minister

NATIONAL 0
Berlin, June 17:  Young Germans are acutely susceptible to...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img