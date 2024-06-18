Tuesday, June 18, 2024
NATIONAL

BRS leaders meet Kavitha in Tihar Jail

Hyderabad, June 18: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders and former Ministers P. Sabitha Indra Reddy and Satyavathi Rathod on Tuesday called on BRS MLC K. Kavitha in Tihar Jail in Delhi.

The women leaders of the party met Kavitha, who is in judicial custody in the alleged Delhi excise policy case.

Kavitha, daughter of BRS president and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 15 for her alleged role in money laundering in the case.

There are allegations that she was a part of the ‘South Gang’ that allegedly paid Rs 100 crore to the AAP government in Delhi for altering the liquor policy of the Delhi government to suit their business needs.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the liquor policy case, arrested her on April 11, while she was under judicial custody.

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has twice rejected her bail petition.

BRS leaders R.S. Praveen Kumar and Balka Suman had last month met Kavitha in Tihar Jail. After the meeting, they said she was very confident that she (Kavitha) would be exonerated of all charges and come out clean. Praveen Kumar, a former IPS officer, had said that Kavitha was very confident that she would be proved innocent.

–IANS

Previous article
PM Modi to grant certificates to 30,000 Krishi Sakhis at Varanasi
Next article
SC asks NTA to admit if any irregularities found in NEET (UG) exam
