Tuesday, June 18, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

PM Modi to grant certificates to 30,000 Krishi Sakhis at Varanasi

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, June 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grant certificates to more than 30,000 self-help groups as Krishi Sakhis at Varanasi on Tuesday to empower the country’s rural women, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare said.

Krishi Sakhis are a dimension of the government’s programme to create 3 crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’. The Krishi Sakhi Convergence Programme (KSCP) aims to transform rural India through the empowerment of women by further enhancing their skills by imparting training and certification of Krishi Sakhis as para-extension workers. This certification course aligns with the objectives of the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ programme.

Krishi Sakhis are chosen as agriculture para-extension workers because they are trusted community resource persons and experienced farmers themselves. Their deep roots in farming communities ensure they are welcomed and respected.

They have already been trained on various extension services for 56 days in modules such as agroecological practices from land preparation to harvest as well as organising farmer field schools and seed banks. They also have expertise in maintaining soil health, integrated farming systems and basics of livestock management.

The average Krishi Sakhis can earn Rs 60,000 to 80,000 a year.

“Now these Krishi Sakhis are undergoing refresher training with a special focus on Natural Farming and Soil Health Card through DAY-NRLM agencies,” the ministry said.

Following the training, Krishi Sakhis will take a proficiency test. Those who qualify will be certified as Para-extension Workers, enabling them to undertake below below-mentioned MoA&amp;FW schemes activities on the fixed resource fees.

–IANS

 

