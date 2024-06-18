Tuesday, June 18, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

India’s spices exports hit record $4.46 billion in FY24, red chilli up by 15 pc

By: Bureau

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

New Delhi, June 18: The export of spices and its products reached an all-time high in FY 2023-24 at a record $4.46 billion making India a key player in the global trade.

The growth was seen owing to a rebound in volumes and higher prices for certain varieties such as pepper, cardamom and turmeric.

According to the latest data by the Spices Board under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the export of spices/spice products from the country has been 15,39,692 tonnes valued at Rs 36,958.80 crore ($4.46 billion) during FY 2023-24.

The red chilli exports hit a record $1.5 billion in FY24, a 15 per cent increase from the previous year’s $1.3 billion which is driven by robust demand from China and Bangladesh.

According to Spices Board data, red chilli export volume increased by 15 per cent in FY24 to 6.01 lakh tonnes from 5.24 lakh tonnes the previous year.

Red chilli exports, worth $1.5 billion, comprised about 34 per cent of India’s total spices exports.

China was the top importer of Indian red chillies in FY24, purchasing over 1.79 lakh tonnes valued at Rs 4,123 crore, according to Kedia Advisory.

This represents a 14 per cent increase in volume and a 21 per cent increase in value from 1.57 lakh tonnes worth Rs 3,408 crore in FY23.

Chilli exports to Bangladesh jumped by 67 per cent in FY24, reaching 90,570 tonnes, up from 53,986 tonnes the previous year.

“India’s red chilli exports have reached unprecedented heights in FY24, fueled by escalating demand from key importing nations. The surge in exports, especially to China and Bangladesh, reflects the growing recognition and preference for Indian spices worldwide,” Kedia Advisory said.

–IANS

Previous article
Assam Home Secretary commits suicide at hospital after wife passes away
Next article
Himanta takes charge of health dept
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

PM-KISAN scheme: Over 3 lakh benefitted so far, know about world’s largest DBT scheme

  New Delhi, June 18:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to release the 17th installment of PM-KISAN scheme...
Economy

CII urges govt to leave corporate tax rates at current levels in Budget 2024-25

  New Delhi, June 18: Apex business chamber Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has in its wish list for...
NATIONAL

Fresh refugee influx in Mizoram from Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts

  Aizawl, June 18: Around 30 more refugees comprising nine families took shelter in Mizoram from the Chittagong Hill...
NATIONAL

Assam Home Secretary kills himself at hospital after wife passes away

  Guwahati, June 18:  Assam Home Secretary Shiladitya Chetia committed suicide at a private hospital in Guwahati following his...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PM-KISAN scheme: Over 3 lakh benefitted so far, know about world’s largest DBT scheme

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 18:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi is...

CII urges govt to leave corporate tax rates at current levels in Budget 2024-25

Economy 0
  New Delhi, June 18: Apex business chamber Confederation of...

Fresh refugee influx in Mizoram from Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts

NATIONAL 0
  Aizawl, June 18: Around 30 more refugees comprising nine...
Load more

Popular news

PM-KISAN scheme: Over 3 lakh benefitted so far, know about world’s largest DBT scheme

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 18:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi is...

CII urges govt to leave corporate tax rates at current levels in Budget 2024-25

Economy 0
  New Delhi, June 18: Apex business chamber Confederation of...

Fresh refugee influx in Mizoram from Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts

NATIONAL 0
  Aizawl, June 18: Around 30 more refugees comprising nine...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img